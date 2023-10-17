China Sept coal output reaches six-month high – stats bureau

Updates with background, further details

BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China's September coal output rose 0.4% from August to the highest level since March, official data showed on Wednesday.

Total output in September was 392.98 million metric tons, as production extended a rebound following the end of tightened mine safety measures.

More than a dozen mines in northwest Shaanxi province were temporarily closed in August and September after a deadly accident in late August.

Output over the first nine months of 2023 stood at 3.44 billion tons, up 3% compared with the same period of last year.

Coal mines ramped up production in September to meet rising demand for power generation, as economic activity picked up after the summer months.

China's coal-fired electricity output rose by 2.3% year-on-year in September. Overall power demand increased by 9.9% year-on-year in September, beating analyst expectations.

Production will likely continue to increase in the fourth quarter as mines have resumed normal operation following the accidents, and state-owned miners raise production to ensure sufficient supply during the winter season, according to analysts from the China Coal Transportation and Distribution Association.

The production of coke used in steelmaking rose 3.6% in September to 41.44 million tons, with year-to-date output reaching 368.31 million tons, up 2.6%.

