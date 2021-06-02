China sends fresh signals to yuan speculators with fresh QDII quotas

Change "analysts" to "analyst" in first paragraph

SHANGHAI, June 2 (Reuters) - China's foreign exchange regulator said on Wednesday it had granted fresh quotas of roughly $10 billion on Tuesday under an outbound investment scheme, in what one analyst viewed as another warning to yuan speculators.

The surprise disclosure came days after China's central bank raised reserve requirements for forex deposits at Chinese banks to rein in a yuan CNY=CFXS that touched a three-year high against the dollar.

"It's an apparent reminder to the market that China has more tools available to curb rapid rises in the yuan," said Ivan Shi, head of research at Shanghai-based fund consultancy Z-Ben Advisors.

Fresh quotas under the Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor (QDII) scheme will mean more money will be allowed to flow overseas, helping ease appreciation pressure on the yuan.

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said on its website that on Tuesday 17 financial institutions were granted fresh quotas under QDII, bringing total quotas to $147.32 billion.

They include the local banking units of HSBC, Hang Seng Bank and Standard Chartered Bank, as well as Chinese mutual fund managers and insurers.

SAFE had earlier disclosed end-May QDII quotas of $137 billion.

Primary drivers of the yuan's rise have been yield-seeking foreign portfolio inflows into yuan bonds and stocks and the earnings from exports growing at a 50%-plus clip.

Besides verbal guidance, authorities have encouraged companies to hedge more, allowed more cross-border lending, and expanded a QDLP, or qualified domestic limited partner scheme, to permit heavier overseas investment by domestic funds.

The People's Bank of China also eased offshore funding limits for foreign banks, to give them greater leeway to lend in foreign currencies.

(Reporting by SHANGHAI NEWSROOM; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and John Stonestreet)

