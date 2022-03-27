Commodities

China sells 9,727 tonnes of rice at auction of state reserves - trade centre

China sold 9,727 tonnes of rice, or 0.53% of the total offer, at an auction of its state reserves on March 22, the National Grain Trade Center said in a statement on Monday.

The average selling price of the rice was 2,644 yuan ($415.34) per tonne, according to the trade centre.

($1 = 6.3658 Chinese yuan renminbi)

