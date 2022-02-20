Commodities

China sells 97% of wheat on offer at reserves auction - trade centre

Dominique Patton Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

China sold 508,089 tonnes of wheat or 96.64% of the total offer at an auction of state reserves held Feb. 16, the National Grain Trade Center said on its website on Monday.

The average price of the wheat sold was 2,689 yuan ($425.13) per tonne.

($1 = 6.3251 Chinese yuan renminbi)

