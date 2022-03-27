China sells 546,015 tonnes of wheat at auction of state reserves - trade centre

BEIJING, March 28 (Reuters) - China sold 546,015 tonnes of wheat, or 98.41% of the total offer, at an auction of its state reserves on March 23, the National Grain Trade Center said in a statement on Monday.

The average selling price of the wheat was 2,884 yuan ($453.05) per tonne, according to the statement.

($1 = 6.3658 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Stella Qiu, Min Zhang and Dominique Patton; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

