China sells 410,700 tonnes of wheat at auction of state reserves - trade centre

BEIJING, April 19 (Reuters) - China sold 410,700 tonnes of wheat, or 10.22% of the total offered, at an auction of state reserves last week, the National Grain Trade Center said in a statement on Monday.

The volume sold, at an average price of 2,401 yuan ($367.68) per tonne, declined further from the prior week after the government raised the floor price for wheat sales on April 12.

The table below shows the volume of wheat sold at weekly auctions from China's state reserves in 2021.

Auction date

Total up for sale (tonnes)

Total sold (tonnes)

Percentage sold

Average price (yuan per tonne)

TOTAL TO DATE

56,252,953

26,974,618

14-Apr

4,015,729

410,700

10.22%

2,401

7-Apr

4,021,715

515,209

12.81%

2,349

30-31-March

4,022,417

1,588,397

39.48%

2,363

23-24-March

4,001,540

1,030,397

25.75%

2,354

16-17-March

4,020,039

1,632,721

40.61%

2,356

9-10-March

4,033,082

2,263,416

56.12%

2,376

2-3-March

4,029,705

2,049,011

50.84%

2,372

23-24-Feb

4,033,758

1,681,496

41.68%

2,374

8-9-Feb

4,022,411

1,831,859

45.54%

2,373

2-3-Feb

4,023,477

1,718,708

42.71%

2,359

26-27-Jan

4,024,677

2,187,297

54.34%

2,373

19-20-Jan

4,030,694

4,026,476

99.89%

2,455

13-Jan

3,949,934

3,939,732

99.74%

2,504

6-Jan-21

4,023,775

2,099,199

52.16%

2365

($1 = 6.5301 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Dominique Patton and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.