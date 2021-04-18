China sells 410,700 tonnes of wheat at auction of state reserves - trade centre
BEIJING, April 19 (Reuters) - China sold 410,700 tonnes of wheat, or 10.22% of the total offered, at an auction of state reserves last week, the National Grain Trade Center said in a statement on Monday.
The volume sold, at an average price of 2,401 yuan ($367.68) per tonne, declined further from the prior week after the government raised the floor price for wheat sales on April 12.
The table below shows the volume of wheat sold at weekly auctions from China's state reserves in 2021.
Auction date
Total up for sale (tonnes)
Total sold (tonnes)
Percentage sold
Average price (yuan per tonne)
TOTAL TO DATE
56,252,953
26,974,618
14-Apr
4,015,729
410,700
10.22%
2,401
7-Apr
4,021,715
515,209
12.81%
2,349
30-31-March
4,022,417
1,588,397
39.48%
2,363
23-24-March
4,001,540
1,030,397
25.75%
2,354
16-17-March
4,020,039
1,632,721
40.61%
2,356
9-10-March
4,033,082
2,263,416
56.12%
2,376
2-3-March
4,029,705
2,049,011
50.84%
2,372
23-24-Feb
4,033,758
1,681,496
41.68%
2,374
8-9-Feb
4,022,411
1,831,859
45.54%
2,373
2-3-Feb
4,023,477
1,718,708
42.71%
2,359
26-27-Jan
4,024,677
2,187,297
54.34%
2,373
19-20-Jan
4,030,694
4,026,476
99.89%
2,455
13-Jan
3,949,934
3,939,732
99.74%
2,504
6-Jan-21
4,023,775
2,099,199
52.16%
2365
($1 = 6.5301 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Dominique Patton and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))
