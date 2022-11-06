China sells 40,476 tonnes of wheat from reserves on Nov. 2 - trade center

BEIJING, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China sold 40,476 tonnes of wheat, or 100% of the total offer, at an auction of its state reserves on Nov. 2, the National Grain Trade Center said on Monday.

The average selling price of the wheat from the 2014, 2015 and 2016 crops was 2,865 yuan ($398.88) per tonne.

($1 = 7.1826 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

