Commodities

China sells 40,476 tonnes of wheat from reserves on Nov. 2 - trade center

November 06, 2022 — 07:29 pm EST

Written by Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China sold 40,476 tonnes of wheat, or 100% of the total offer, at an auction of its state reserves on Nov. 2, the National Grain Trade Center said on Monday.

The average selling price of the wheat from the 2014, 2015 and 2016 crops was 2,865 yuan ($398.88) per tonne.

($1 = 7.1826 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter