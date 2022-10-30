China sells 40,257 tonnes of wheat at reserves auction on Oct. 26 - trade center

BEIJING, Oct 31 (Reuters) - China sold 40,257 tonnes of wheat, or 100% of the total offer, at an auction of reserves on Oct. 26, said the National Grain Trade Center on Monday.

The wheat from the 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 crops was sold at an average price of 2,843 yuan ($392.14) per tonne, it said.

($1 = 7.2499 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Kim Coghill)

