China sells 39,995 tonnes of wheat at reserve auction - trade center

BEIJING, Nov 28 (Reuters) - China sold 39,995 tonnes of wheat, or 100% of the total offer, at an auction of state reserves on Nov. 23, said the National Grain Trade Center on Monday.

The wheat was sold at an average price of 2,815 yuan ($389.59) per tonne.

($1 = 7.2255 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

