Commodities

China sells 39,995 tonnes of wheat at reserve auction - trade center

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA DAILY

November 27, 2022 — 08:40 pm EST

Written by Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Nov 28 (Reuters) - China sold 39,995 tonnes of wheat, or 100% of the total offer, at an auction of state reserves on Nov. 23, said the National Grain Trade Center on Monday.

The wheat was sold at an average price of 2,815 yuan ($389.59) per tonne.

($1 = 7.2255 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.