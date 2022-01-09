China sells 100% of wheat on offer at Jan. 5 state auction - trade centre

BEIJING, Jan 10 (Reuters) - China sold 100% of the wheat put up for auction on Jan. 5, or 506,568 tonnes, said a statement from the National Grain Trade Center on Monday.

The grain, targeted only at millers, came from the 2014 through 2020 crop years and sold at an average price of 2,707 yuan ($424.73) per tonne.

($1 = 6.3734 yuan)

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.