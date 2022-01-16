Commodities

China sells 100% of wheat on offer at auction of state reserves - reserves administration

China sold 501,283 tonnes of wheat, or 100% of the total offer put up for auction on Jan. 12, said a statement from the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration.

The grain, targeted only at milling plants, was sold at an average price of 2,713 yuan ($427.43) per tonne.

The sale followed an auction from the reserves a week earlier where 506,568 tonnes of wheat, also 100% of the total offer, were bought out by millers.

($1 = 6.3472 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

