China sells 1 bln yuan in 10-yr treasury bonds in Hong Kong

Contributor
Beijing Monitoring Desk Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

China's finance ministry on Wednesday sold 1 billion yuan ($148 million) in 10-year yuan-denominated government bonds in Hong Kong at a coupon rate of 2.82%, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said in a statement.

SHANGHAI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - China's finance ministry on Wednesday sold 1 billion yuan ($148 million) in 10-year yuan-denominated government bonds in Hong Kong at a coupon rate of 2.82%, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said in a statement.

The de-facto central bank of financial hub Hong Kong also said another 4 billion yuan of 2-year yuan-denominated government bonds, with an existing maturity date in June 2024, was sold at a lowest accepted price of 100.35 yuan.

($1 = 6.7567 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters