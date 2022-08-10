China sells 1 bln yuan in 10-yr treasury bonds in Hong Kong

SHANGHAI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - China's finance ministry on Wednesday sold 1 billion yuan ($148 million) in 10-year yuan-denominated government bonds in Hong Kong at a coupon rate of 2.82%, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said in a statement.

The de-facto central bank of financial hub Hong Kong also said another 4 billion yuan of 2-year yuan-denominated government bonds, with an existing maturity date in June 2024, was sold at a lowest accepted price of 100.35 yuan.

($1 = 6.7567 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Tom Hogue)

