News & Insights

China sees Iran-Saudi Arabia relations improving - foreign ministry

August 20, 2023 — 07:46 pm EDT

Written by Beijing newsroom for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Aug 21 (Reuters) - After China's dialogue with Iran and Saudi Arabia, both countries have continued to take steps to improve relations, leading to the formation of a "wave of reconciliation" in the Middle East, China's foreign minister said on Monday.

China "appreciates the correct decision made by the Iranian side", Minister Wang Yi said in a statement on Monday, adding that China will continue to support Middle East countries to explore development in line with their own national conditions.

Wang also said that only by restoring the integrity and effective implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action can the Iranian nuclear issue be fundamentally resolved.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Liz Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.