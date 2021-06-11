China seen releasing state metal reserves this year

Adds estimates from Antaike, brokerage

LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - China plans to release state reserves of nonferrous metals copper, aluminium and zinc in a programme set to last until the end of 2021, data provider Shanghai Metal Exchange Market (SHMET) and Chinese analysts said.

State-backed research house Antaike on Friday said market speculation of a selloff had been "partially verified," although there is no official document outlining the plan.

China, the world's biggest metals consumer, rarely sells off its state metal stockpiles and the market is watching closely to see what difference a release would make to supply.

SHMET said the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration would offer metal directly to downstream users at the end of each month.

The reserves administration declined to comment.

Neither SHMET nor Antaike stated what tonnages of metal would be released, although Antaike suggested selling more than 800,000 tonnes of aluminium would have a big impact on prices in the short term, while offloading only 300,000 tonnes or less could end up bolstering prices.

Shanghai aluminium SAFcv1 rose as much as 3.8% to 19,200 yuan ($3,002) a tonne on Friday, the highest since May 20, amid suggestions China will release less aluminium than previously expected.

Consultancy CRU said in a note to clients this week China was looking to release 800,000-900,000 tonnes of primary aluminium from its state reserves in batches, starting next month, citing local market contacts.

However, brokerage Shenyin & Wanguo Futures said in a note on Friday that China might sell around 80,000 tonnes of aluminium each month until the end of 2021, which would total just 560,000 tonnes.

The release will indirectly affect China's imports of aluminium - which have been trending higher than normal since the coronavirus upended trade flows last year - and therefore affect London aluminium prices CMAL3, Antaike said in a note.

However, the move is aimed at balancing market fundamentals rather than changing the direction of prices, it added.

($1 = 6.3952 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala and Tom Daly; Editing by Edmund Blair and Louise Heavens)

((zandi.shabalala@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.