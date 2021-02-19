Stocks

China seen keeping lending benchmark LPR steady for 10th straight month

Reuters China fixed income team Reuters
China's benchmark lending rate is set to stay unchanged for the 10th straight month at its February fixing on Saturday, a Reuters survey showed.

Thirty-one traders and analysts, or 88% of all 35 participants, in a snap Reuters poll conducted this week predicted no change in either the one-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) CNYLPR1Y=CFXS or the five-year tenor CNYLPR5Y=CFXS.

Another three respondents expected an increase of 5 basis point to both tenors this month, while the other one predicted a marginal rate cut to the one-year LPR.

The one-year LPR was last at 3.85%, and the five-year rate stood at 4.65%.

Strong expectations for a steady LPR this month came after the People's Bank of China (PBOC) rolled over the maturing medium-term lending facility (MLF) on Thursday, while keeping the interest rate unchanged for a 10th straight month.

The MLF, one of the PBOC's main tools in managing longer-term liquidity in the banking system, serves as a guide for the LPR.

Spikes in some short-term money market interest rates ahead of the week-long Lunar New Year holiday prompted some speculation that a shift to a tighter monetary policy stance may be underway.

Economists at Morgan Stanley said they continued to expect a gradual and flexible pace of countercyclical tightening this year.

"However, a hike in policy rates appears unlikely in 2021," they said in a note published earlier this month, adding the central bank still aimed to keep funding costs for companies stable while inflation dynamics would remain healthy.

Separately, Financial News, a publication owned by the PBOC, said on late Thursday that investors paying too much attention to the size of the central bank's liquidity operations could lead to a misunderstanding of monetary policy.

The LPR is a lending reference rate set monthly by 18 banks.

All 35 responses in the survey were collected from selected participants on a private messaging platform.

