China seeks to include enterprise bonds in regulatory scope

BEIJING, Sept 8 (Reuters) - China plans to include enterprise bonds within regulators' remits in order to promote coordinated development, the securities regulator said on Friday.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission will strengthen supervision of fund raising, and improve requirements for information disclosure of funds raised, it said while seeking public opinions on management measures for corporate bond issuance and trading.

