News & Insights

China seeks to include enterprise bonds in regulatory scope

Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

September 08, 2023 — 07:43 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

BEIJING, Sept 8 (Reuters) - China plans to include enterprise bonds within regulators' remits in order to promote coordinated development, the securities regulator said on Friday.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission will strengthen supervision of fund raising, and improve requirements for information disclosure of funds raised, it said while seeking public opinions on management measures for corporate bond issuance and trading.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom;)

((Ethan.Wang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.