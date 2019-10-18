China seeks to boost certified elderly caregivers by 2 million

By the end of 2018, China had a population of 249 million people aged 60 or older. About a quarter of that number have either physiological or cognitive disabilities, requiring care, according to the World Bank.

In contrast, a recent official estimate puts the number of certified caregivers at 300,000.

China aims to increase that by 2 million before the end of 2022, the Ministry of Civil Affairs said this week.

The education ministry also recently said that every province ought to have one university offering majors in care for the elderly.

"The main problem is supply," said a user of the Weibo social media site.

"Caring for the old is not easy, and people won't do it if they are not paid well."

Caregivers at nursing homes in big cities such as Beijing and Shanghai can earn up to 5,000 yuan ($700) a month, but salaries are often lower in smaller cities.

Informal caregivers, often migrant workers, get less for looking after the elderly at home.

The number of old-age homes is rising but they are too expensive for most families and largely perceived to be riddled with abuse.

Three-quarters of old people prefer to live out their days at home, official surveys show.

($1 = 7.0829 Chinese yuan renminbi)

