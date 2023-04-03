China seeks climate change, new energy cooperation with Australia's BHP - foreign ministry

Adds details and background

BEIJING, April 4 (Reuters) - China hopes Australian miner BHP BHP.AX will tap potential for cooperation in emerging areas such as climate change and new energy, while carrying out more mutually beneficial projects, according to a foreign ministry statement on Tuesday.

Xie also expressed hope that BHP will contribute more to the improvement of China-Australia relations, according to the statement.

