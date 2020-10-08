China seeking first-mover advantage in building digital currency -senior Japan official

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - China is seeking to win a first-mover advantage in its efforts to develop a digital version of its currency, Japan's top financial diplomat said on Thursday.

The People's Bank of China is one of many central banks across the world looking at creating their own digital currencies.

"The (digital) renminbi is moving at a relatively fast pace - presumably they are aiming to take the first mover advantage," said Kenji Okamura, vice finance minister for international affairs.

"First-mover advantage is something we should be afraid of," he told a digital seminar organised by the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum and Center for Strategic and International Studies think tanks.

Some of China's major state-run commercial banks have already started conducting large-scale internal testing of a digital wallet, moving a step closer to the official launch of the home-grown digital currency, local media reported last month.

(Reporting by Tom Wilson; Editing by Tom Arnold)

