China securities watchdog to permit filing delays by virus-hit companies

SHANGHAI, April 7 (Reuters) - Chinese listed companies hard hit by the conoravirus epidemic will be allowed to delay filing annual reports, China's securities regulator said on Tuesday in what it described as a show of "regulatory warmth".

Such delays are the result of "irresistible force", so companies and auditors will not be punished, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in statement.

Still, CSRC urged listed companies to try as hard as they can to publish annual reports by the April 30 deadline. It also warned against attempts to misuse the lenient policy, as well as disclosure fraud.

The first three months of the year are a busy time for Chinese firms with year-end accounts which often need to be filed by the end of March. A widespread lockdown due to the virus outbreak prevented auditors from visiting clients or reaching bankers and company officials to make the checks needed to approve client accounts.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Brenda Goh Editing by Peter Graff)

