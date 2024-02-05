News & Insights

China securities regulator vows to prevent risks from pledged stocks

Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

February 05, 2024 — 12:27 am EST

Written by Shanghai Newsroom for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

SHANGHAI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator said on Monday it will closely monitor and take forceful measures to prevent risks from pledged shares as the stock market plunged to five-year lows.

The slump has led to many big shareholders of listed companies who borrowed against their stocks facing margin calls.

Roughly 100 listed companies so far this year have disclosed that major shareholders are putting up additional collateral to avoid forced liquidation.

"Meanwhile, we are guiding brokers to increase the flexibility of liquidation levels, to promote the smooth operation of the market," the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said.

The CSRC also said the proportion of value of pledged shares have dropped from 10.51% of the total market value at the peak in 2018 to 3.38% so far.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill and Tom Hogue)

((Jason.Xue@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.