China securities regulator to step up fraud crackdown

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

February 23, 2024 — 04:13 am EST

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Feb 23 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator said on Friday it would step up crackdowns on fraudulent listings, accounting scams and misappropriation of funds by big shareholders.

In its first press conference since the appointment of a new chairman, the watchdog also said it would hit insider trading and market manipulation more precisely and effectively, removing regulatory blind spots.

(Reporting by Shanghai and Beijing newsroom, Editing by William Maclean)

