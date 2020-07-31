China securities regulator to set up clear framework to regulate overseas-listed firms

Contributors
Samuel Shen Reuters
Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Published

China's securities regulator said on Friday it would set up a clear and complete regulatory framework to supervise overseas-listed Chinese companies, and strengthen cross-border cooperation.

SHANGHAI, July 31 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator said on Friday it would set up a clear and complete regulatory framework to supervise overseas-listed Chinese companies, and strengthen cross-border cooperation.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) will amend and consolidate overseas listing rules, and will crack down on cross-border illegal activities, CSRC said in a statement on its website.

In the domestic market, the CSRC will adopt "zero tolerance" toward malpractice such as accounting fraud, insider trading and market manipulation, the regulator said.

The CSRC issued the statement after holding an internal meeting on Thursday.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Alison Williams)

((samuel.shen@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830018; Reuters Messaging: samuel.shen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More