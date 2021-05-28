Commodities

China securities regulator says crude oil, palm oil options to start trading in June

Contributor
Emily Chow Reuters
Published

China's securities regulator said on Friday it has approved the trading of crude oil and palm oil options on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange and the Dalian Commodity Exchange respectively.

SHANGHAI, May 28 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator said on Friday it has approved the trading of crude oil and palm oil options on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange and the Dalian Commodity Exchange respectively.

Crude oil options will begin trading on June 21, and palm oil options on June 18, the Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; editing by John Stonestreet)

((emily.chow@thomsonreuters.com; +862120830020; Reuters Messaging: emily.chow.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: The factors that impact the price of water

    Veles Water CEO Lance Coogan joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the factors that impact the price of water.

    May 17, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular