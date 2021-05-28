China securities regulator says crude oil, palm oil options to start trading in June

SHANGHAI, May 28 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator said on Friday it has approved the trading of crude oil and palm oil options on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange and the Dalian Commodity Exchange respectively.

Crude oil options will begin trading on June 21, and palm oil options on June 18, the Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; editing by John Stonestreet)

((emily.chow@thomsonreuters.com; +862120830020; Reuters Messaging: emily.chow.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.