China securities regulator orders Lenovo to fix information disclosures

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, April 14 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator on Thursday ordered Lenovo Group 0992.HK to rectify information disclosure issues.

Lenovo failed to file timely, complete and accurate disclosures regarding certain information, the Beijing bureau of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement on its website.

