China securities regulator implements rules for registration-based IPO system

SHANGHAI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator said rules for the registration-based IPO system take effect on Friday, as it makes a big step towards reforming the world's second-biggest stock market.

It comes after the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) published draft rules and solicited public opinions on Feb. 1.

The CSRC said the implementation of the rules marked the "extension of the registration system to the entire market", and was "a milestone in the reform and development of China's capital market".

