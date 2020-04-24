China securities regulator approves launch of hog futures

Adds details, context

BEIJING, April 24 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator said on Friday it had approved the launch of hog futures by the Dalian Commodity Exchange in a long awaited move for the world's top pork producer.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement on its website that the new futures contract would help players in the market worth nearly 1 trillion yuan to manage risk, while helping the sector to develop.

The Dalian Commodity Exchange applied for regulatory approval for the contract three years ago, after spending more than a decade researching similar products.

At the time, the exchange noted the complexity of developing a financial derivative based on a live animal, particularly in a market where small-scale farming is still widespread and where there is little uniformity of breeds or farming practices.

China is home to about half of the world's pigs, producing around 50 million tonnes of pork a year, but it has recently been hit hard by the deadly African swine fever virus. The disease caused a period of intense volatility in pricing, with record highs in late October 2019.

China's herd is believed to have shrunk by as much as 60% and pork output last year plunged by more than a fifth.

DCE, which trades China's major agricultural products, was not immediately available for comment.

The hog contract would complete the exchange's hedging offering for the whole meat industry supply chain, including soybean, soymeal and corn futures.

