China Sci-Tech Shifts Hong Kong Share Registrar

Core Economy Investment Group Limited (HK:0339) has released an update.

China Sci-Tech Industrial Investment Group Limited, formerly known as Core Economy Investment Group Limited, has announced a change in their Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, effective December 2, 2024, to Tricor Investor Services Limited. This move is aimed at streamlining share transfer processes for investors. Shareholders are advised to lodge share transfer applications with the new registrar from the stated date.

For further insights into HK:0339 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.