China Sci-Tech Shifts Hong Kong Share Registrar

November 01, 2024 — 04:37 am EDT

Core Economy Investment Group Limited (HK:0339) has released an update.

China Sci-Tech Industrial Investment Group Limited, formerly known as Core Economy Investment Group Limited, has announced a change in their Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, effective December 2, 2024, to Tricor Investor Services Limited. This move is aimed at streamlining share transfer processes for investors. Shareholders are advised to lodge share transfer applications with the new registrar from the stated date.

