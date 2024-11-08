China Sci-Tech Reports Asset Value Update

Core Economy Investment Group Limited (HK:0339) has released an update.

China Sci-Tech Industrial Investment Group Limited, formerly Core Economy Investment Group, reported an unaudited net asset value per share of approximately HK$0.0057 as of October 31, 2024. This figure provides an insight into the financial standing of the company, which is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

For further insights into HK:0339 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.