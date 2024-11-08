News & Insights

China Sci-Tech Reports Asset Value Update

November 08, 2024 — 03:40 am EST

Core Economy Investment Group Limited (HK:0339) has released an update.

China Sci-Tech Industrial Investment Group Limited, formerly Core Economy Investment Group, reported an unaudited net asset value per share of approximately HK$0.0057 as of October 31, 2024. This figure provides an insight into the financial standing of the company, which is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

