China SCE Group Holdings Limited HKD0.1 (HKEX:1966) Price Target Decreased by 22.96% to 0.74

The average one-year price target for China SCE Group Holdings Limited HKD0.1 (HKEX:1966) has been revised to 0.74 / share. This is an decrease of 22.96% from the prior estimate of 0.96 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.28 to a high of 1.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.54% from the latest reported closing price of 0.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in China SCE Group Holdings Limited HKD0.1. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 37.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1966 is 0.02%, a decrease of 53.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 48.82% to 101,053K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,343K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,690K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1966 by 121.81% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,336K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 13,816K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,672K shares, representing a decrease of 13.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1966 by 96.29% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 9,964K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,146K shares, representing a decrease of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1966 by 122.56% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 8,513K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,475K shares, representing a decrease of 23.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1966 by 91.09% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

