China says WSJ admitted mistakes in recent communications

Cate Cadell Reuters
China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday the Wall Street Journal has recently communicated with the Chinese government over a February column that Beijing says carried a racist headline and admitted its mistakes.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters during a daily briefing that the newspaper hasn't yet formally apologised and said China demands the paper do so and holds those responsible for the column accountable. The paper could not be immediately reached for comment.

China last week revoked the press credentials of three journalists with the Wall Street Journal's Beijing bureau after the newspaper declined to apologise for a column with a headline calling China the "real sick man of Asia."

