News & Insights

US Markets

China says would be 'serious mistake' if Argentina cuts ties

Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

November 21, 2023 — 02:54 am EST

Written by Ethan Wang and Ryan Woo for Reuters ->

Adds comments from Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, RIA Novosti interview

BEIJING, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday that it would be a "serious mistake" in Argentina's diplomacy if the South American nation were to cut ties with major countries like China or Brazil.

China is an important trading partner for Argentina, and its elected government attaches great importance to relations with China, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular news conference.

On Sunday, Argentina elected Javier Milei as its new president. The right-wing libertarian has criticised China and Brazil, saying he won't deal with "communists," and favours stronger U.S. ties.

Russia's RIA Novosti news agency also cited Diana Mondino, an economist tipped to become foreign minister under the Milei administration, as saying her country would not join the BRICS group.

Argentina was among six countries invited to become new members of the BRICS, a bloc consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Mondino also told RIA Novosti that Argentina would "stop interacting" with the governments of China and Brazil, when asked whether Argentina would encourage exports and imports with those countries.

"The two sides have strong economic complementarity and huge potential for cooperation," said Mao, when asked by reporters to comment on Mondino's remarks.

"China is willing to continue to work together with Argentina to promote the stability and long-term development of bilateral relations."

(Reporting by Ethan Wang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Edwina Gibbs)

((Ryan.Woo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.