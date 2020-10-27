Companies
BA

China says will take necessary measures on U.S. arms sales to Taiwan

Contributor
Yew Lun Tian Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

China's foreign ministry said the country will take necessary measures to uphold its sovereignty and security interests, after the United States approved a further $2.4 billion in potential arms sales to Taiwan.

BEIJING, Oct 27 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said the country will take necessary measures to uphold its sovereignty and security interests, after the United States approved a further $2.4 billion in potential arms sales to Taiwan.

China urges the United States to stop the arms sales to prevent further damage to China-U.S. relations, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular news conference in Beijing on Tuesday.

China on Monday announced it would sanction Lockheed Martin, Boeing Defense, Raytheon and other U.S. companies it says are involved in Washington's arms sales to Taiwan.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Writing by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Gabriel.Crossley@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 5669 2127;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA LMT

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular