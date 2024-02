BEIJING, Feb 1 (Reuters) - China will raise the subsidy for high-quality planting for 2024, an official with the ministry of finance said on Thursday.

The country will continue to support its seed industry and develop the agricultural machinery and equipment sector, he said.

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.