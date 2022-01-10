China says will quicken bond issuance, spur investment - state media

China will speed up issuance of local government special bonds to help boost effective investment, state media quoted the cabinet as saying on Monday.

China will speed up issuance of local special bonds under 2022 quota and will invest funds from local bonds issued in late 2021 into projects as soon as possible, the cabinet said.

But the cabinet reiterated that China will not resort to flood-like stimulus.

