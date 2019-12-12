China says will prioritize economic stability in 2020, keep policy steady

BEIJING, Dec 12 (Reuters) - China will focus on economic stability in 2020, keeping policy steady, the Xinhua news agency said on Thursday, after a meeting of top leaders ended.

Citing a statement issued after the annual Central Economic Work Conference, it sad China will maintain its proactive fiscal policy and prudent monetary policy, making economic adjustments more forward-looking, targeted and effective.

Xinhua reported that the conference also committed to increasing the quality and effectiveness of fiscal policy while monetary policy will be flexible and appropriate.

China will deepen financial supply-side reform and increase medium to long-term financing for manufacturers, and ensure money supply, credit and social financing growth is in line with economic growth.

China will stabilise and expand use of foreign capital, keep foreign trade growth steady, the agency said.

(Reporting by China Monitoring Desk; Editing by Catherine Evans)

