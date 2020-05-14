Commodities

China says will make just, objective ruling on Australian barley

Jing Xu Reuters
Stella Qiu Reuters
Se Young Lee Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE

China's commerce ministry said on Thursday it will make a just and objective final ruling on its anti-dumping and anti-subsidy cases against barley from Australia, amid escalating bilateral tensions over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ministry spokesman Gao Feng made the remarks during a weekly online briefing.

China has suspended beef imports from four of Australia's largest meat processors and has proposed an 80% tariff on Australian barley shipments amid souring ties over Australia's call for an independent inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic that emerged from China late last year.

(Reporting by Jing Xu, Stella Qiu and Se Young Lee; editing by Jason Neely)

((vincentsy.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +86-10-56692108; follow me on Twitter @Rover829;))

