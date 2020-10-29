China says will achieve sustained, healthy growth in 2021-2025

China will achieve sustained and healthy economic development in 2021-2025, with an emphasis on a higher quality of growth, Xinhua news agency said on Friday, citing the ruling Communist Party's Central Committee.

China aims to boost its per capita gross domestic product (GDP) to the level of moderately developed countries by 2035, Xinhua quoted the biggest of the ruling Communist Party's elite decision-making bodies after a key meeting.

Chin will deepen reforms in all aspects and let market forces play a decisive role in resources allocation, Xinhua said.

