China says US chasing shadows with talk of China setting up Cuba spy station

BEIJING, June 9 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry on Friday said the United States is known for "chasing shadows", following a media report that China has reached a deal with Cuba to set up an electronic eavesdropping facility on the island.

Citing U.S. officials familiar with classified intelligence, the Wall Street Journal said such a spy installation would allow Beijing to gather electronic communications from the southeastern United States, home many U.S. military bases, as well as monitor ship traffic.

