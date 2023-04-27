China says US call to South Korean chipmakers would threaten global supply chain

BEIJING, April 27 (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry on Thursday said that a reported request by the United States for South Korean chipmakers not to fill any supply shortfalls in China would threaten the stability of global supply chains.

China calls on relevant governments and companies to jointly defend the principle of free trade, commerce ministry spokesperson Shu Jueting said at a regular press conference.

