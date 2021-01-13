Public Companies

China says UK, Canada should withdraw wrong decisions on blocking goods linked to Xinjiang

China said on Wednesday it will take all necessary measures to safeguard sovereignty and development interests, after Canada and Britain clamped down on imports made by Chinese forced labor in Xinjiang region.

Britain and Canada should immediately withdraw their wrong decisions, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular news briefing.

