China says UK ban on Huawei 'severely' damages investment confidence

Britain's "discriminatory" ban on Huawei [HWT.UL] has severely damaged China's investment confidence in the country, China's commerce ministry said on Thursday, adding it will take necessary measures to defend Chinese firms' legal rights.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday ordered Huawei equipment to be purged completely from Britain's 5G network by the end of 2027.

