China says U.S. sent ships to S.China Sea to flex its muscles

BEIJING, July 6 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Monday the United States had deliberately sent its ships to the South China Sea to flex its muscles and accused Washington of trying to drive a wedge between the countries in the region.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the comments during a daily press briefing in Beijing in response to a question about two U.S. aircraft carriers conducting operations and exercises in South China Sea.

