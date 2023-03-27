US Markets

China says U.S. presumption of guilt against TikTok is baseless

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 27, 2023 — 03:27 am EDT

Written by Beijing newsroom for Reuters ->

BEIJING, March 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. has made a presumption of guilt against TikTok without presenting any evidence that threatens its national security, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday regarding the TikTok bill.

"U.S. should respect fair competition, and stop suppressing foreign companies," Mao said, while answering a question about U.S. lawmakers pushing forward with the bill, which is designed to address national security worries relating to the popular video app.

