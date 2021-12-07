US Markets

China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation

Gabriel Crossley Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

China warned on Tuesday that a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics by U.S. government officials could harm two-way dialogue and co-operation in important areas.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the United States' "plot" of trying to disrupt the Olympics was doomed to fail, leading to a loss of "moral authority and credibility".

China opposed the boycott and would take "resolute countermeasures", Zhao told a regular media briefing in the capital, Beijing.

