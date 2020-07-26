US Markets

China says U.S. consulate in Chengdu closed as of Monday morning

Judy Hua Reuters
Huizhong Wu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ADREES LATIF

China's foreign ministry said on Monday that the U.S. consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu has closed as of 10 a.m.(0200 GMT).

BEIJING, July 27 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Monday that the U.S. consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu has closed as of 10 a.m.(0200 GMT).

China on Friday ordered the closure in response to Washington's order for the Chinese consulate in Houston to be shut.

(Reporting by Judy Hua and Huizhong Wu; writing by Se Young Lee; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((vincentsy.lee@thomsonreuters.com; follow me on Twitter @Rover829;))

