China says U.S. abusing concept of national security to oppress foreign companies

Cate Cadell Reuters
China said on Thursday the United States was abusing the concept of national security to oppress foreign companies, following reports that Washington may blacklist Chinese financial technology firm Ant Group.

China will continue taking necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a daily news briefing.

