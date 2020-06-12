US Markets
TWTR

China says Twitter should shut down accounts that smear China

Contributor
Gabriel Crossley Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

China on Friday said Twitter should shut down accounts that smear China if it wants to fight disinformation, arguing that the country is the biggest victim of disinformation.

BEIJING, June 12 (Reuters) - China on Friday said Twitter TWTR.N should shut down accounts that smear China if it wants to fight disinformation, arguing that the country is the biggest victim of disinformation.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters during a briefing that many platforms had much falsehood about China and that there was a need for Chinese voices with objective views.

Beijing blocks Twitter in mainland China.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((vincentsy.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +86-10-56692108; follow me on Twitter @Rover829;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TWTR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular