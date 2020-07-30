China says trade environment still a major challenge

BEIJING, July 30 (Reuters) - China's trade environment is still beset by severe challenges as external uncertainties rise, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

China will roll out new policies to support trade, ministry spokesman Gao Feng told reporters during an online briefing.

He said the government will utilise export credit insurance policies to fend off risks related to export orders and expand export credit support to small and micro trade companies.

(Reporting by Jing Xu, Yawen Chen and Ryan Woo; writing by Se Young Lee; editing by John Stonestreet)

