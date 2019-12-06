US Markets

China says to waive tariffs for some soybeans, pork purchased from U.S.

Min Zhang Reuters
Huizhong Wu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

China will waive imports tariffs for some soybeans and pork originating from the United States, China's finance ministry said on Friday citing a decision by the country's cabinet.

The ministry said the tariff waivers being implemented are based on applications by individual firms for U.S. soybeans and pork. The statement did not specify the exact quantities of the imported products on which the relevant waivers will be applied.

